Portugal's second-quarter GDP revised upwards to zero change vs Q1

A person walks near Cais do Sodre during the national lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Lisbon, Portugal, January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Portugal's economic growth was unchanged in the second quarter from the previous three-month period, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) said on Wednesday in a revision of its flash estimate which pointed to a 0.2% contraction.

The economy also grew 7.1% in the period from a year earlier, INE's second reading showed, coming above its initial estimate of 6.9% growth.

Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk, editing by Andrei Khalip

