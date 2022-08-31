1 minute read
Portugal's second-quarter GDP revised upwards to zero change vs Q1
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Portugal's economic growth was unchanged in the second quarter from the previous three-month period, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) said on Wednesday in a revision of its flash estimate which pointed to a 0.2% contraction.
The economy also grew 7.1% in the period from a year earlier, INE's second reading showed, coming above its initial estimate of 6.9% growth.
