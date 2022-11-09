Portugal's third-quarter jobless rate edges up to 5.8%
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Portugal's unemployment rate edged higher to 5.8% in the third quarter from 5.7% in the previous three months, but fell from 6.1% a year ago, official data showed on Wednesday.
Between July and September of this year, the total number of those unemployed increased by 2.3% to 305,800 people from the second quarter and fell 4.1% from the same period last year, the National Statistics Institute said.
The total workforce was little changed compared to the previous quarter at 5.2 million people.
