PostNL raises its core profit outlook on strong parcel demand

A PostNL employee is seen at the entrance of the UK Mission to the EU, in Brussels, Belgium December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Dutch postal firm PostNL (PTNL.AS) lifted its 2023 operating profit guidance on Monday, pointing to higher volumes of parcels.

The company, which delivers parcels and letters across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, expects its normalised earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be between 100 and 130 million euros ($142.92 million) for the full year, compared to a previous estimation of between 70 million and 100 million euros.

The Hague-based postal service reported 18 million euros in core profit for the second quarter, an 80% increase year-over-year. Ten analysts polled by the company had expected a normalised EBIT of 4 million euros.

"Our adaptive measures to mitigate inflationary pressures are successfully paying off and volumes at Parcels returned to growth earlier than expected," PostNL CEO Herna Verhagen said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the Dutch group announced plans to cut 200 to 300 jobs in a restructuring effort. The company said on Monday the plan is ahead of schedule and revised its estimated cost to 10 million euros at most, down from an initial assessment of 20 million euros.

($1 = 0.9096 euros)

