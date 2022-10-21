Prague bourse warns govt about rattling markets the way UK did















PRAGUE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Czech politicians should avoid rattling markets the way Britain has recently, as the country discusses plans for a windfall tax, the Prague Stock Exchange's chief said on Friday, after comments from ruling party members this week sent stocks tumbling.

The Czech government has been discussing imposing a windfall tax on excessive profits in the energy and banking sectors since the summer, which has weighed on markets. The Finance Ministry has proposed that the charge apply to earnings between 2023 and 2025.

On Wednesday, though, some officials in junior ruling parties said the five-party coalition had agreed to include 2022 profits as well, which rattled the markets.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Electricity producer CEZ (CEZP.PR) had one of its weakest days of the year, falling more than 6% at one point and losing 17.5 billion crowns ($700 million) in market capitalisation in a day.

"Trust is the fundamental value that every capital market aims for in its investors," Prague Stock Exchange chairman Petr Koblic wrote in a commentary in financial daily Hospodarske Noviny.

"Let's not repeat the mistakes of Great Britain, which played with this trust in recent days - and it cost the country billions."

On Thursday, Liz Truss quit after the shortest, most chaotic tenure of any British prime minister, forced out after attempting to introduce a radical economic programme, thereby hammering the country's reputation for financial stability.

The Czech government is putting a windfall tax in place to fund measures such as a cap on electricity prices, aimed at easing the impact of Europe's energy crisis on its citizens.

Czech Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said late on Wednesday the government was still "leaning" towards applying it from 2023. Markets calmed down on Thursday, with CEZ and banking stocks reversing their losses.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Thursday while at a summit of European Union leaders in Brussels that government debates should not be played out "live" and said decisions should come only after negotiations have finished.

($1 = 25.0650 Czech crowns)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hugh Lawson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.