Primark to trial Click & Collect, parent AB Foods maintains guidance

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods (ABF.L)said on Monday its Primark fashion business, which has shunned the extra cost of home delivery, will trial a UK Click & Collect service on children's products.

The group said the move builds on its enhanced digital capability. It revamped its website earlier this year. read more

It said Primark has chosen a much expanded range of children's products for the trial, building to about 2,000 options across clothing, accessories and lifestyle products.

It believes Click & Collect has the potential to satisfy unfulfilled demand, driving footfall from both existing and new customers to deliver incremental sales in store.

The trial will take place in up to 25 stores in the northwest of England, starting towards the end of the year.

AB Foods, which also owns major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, maintained its full-year guidance after trading in line with expectations in its latest quarter.

The group said revenue for its third quarter to May 28 increased by 32%. Sales in its food businesses increased 10% which reflected price actions to recover input cost inflation and volume increases in the ingredients business.

Primark sales increased 81%. All Primark stores traded during the period in contrast to last year when most stores were closed until the middle of April due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

The group expects "significant progress" in full-year adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share.

