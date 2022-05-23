1 minute read
Private equity firm Sycamore drops out of Ted Baker's sale process
May 23 (Reuters) - British fashion chain Ted Baker (TED.L) said on Monday private equity firm Sycamore was no longer part of its sale process, and that the London-listed group had now received several revised takeover proposals from other parties.
Ted Baker said it had selected a preferred counterparty to take forward the new proposals into a due diligence process.
Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
