Private equity firm Sycamore drops out of Ted Baker's sale process

A woman walks past a Ted Baker store on Floral Street, in London, Britain, April 3, 2022. Picture taken April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

May 23 (Reuters) - British fashion chain Ted Baker (TED.L) said on Monday private equity firm Sycamore was no longer part of its sale process, and that the London-listed group had now received several revised takeover proposals from other parties.

Ted Baker said it had selected a preferred counterparty to take forward the new proposals into a due diligence process.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

