Prosus says H1 fiscal 2022 trading profit rose 8%

A logo of Prosus is diplayed at Amsterdam's stock exchange building as Prosus begins trading on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

AMSTERDAM, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Prosus NV (PRX.AS) reported on Monday that trading profit rose 8% to $2.9 billion for the first half of its fiscal year 2022 as its portfolio of investments in educational technology and food delivery companies grew revenues rapidly.

It gave a comparable figure of $2.7 billion for the same period a year ago.

On Nov. 16, Prosus had said core profits would be up 5% to 12% on a per-share basis for the six months that ended on Sept. 30 read more .

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kim Coghill

