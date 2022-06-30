Public Power Corp., JP Morgan amend terms in overdue bills securitisation

A JPMorgan logo is seen in New York City, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo/File Photo

ATHENS, June 30 (Reuters) - Public Power Corp. (PPC) (DEHr.AT), Greece's biggest power utility, have agreed to amend terms in a deal for the securitisation of overdue bills up to two months, it said late on Wednesday.

The amendment aimed to increase the senior commitment amount to 300 million euros ($313.26 million) from 200 million, reduce interest payments and extend the maturity date to June 2025, the company said.

($1 = 0.9577 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.