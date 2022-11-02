Qatar Investment Authority plans to raise Credit Suisse stake - FT















Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Qatar Investment Authority plans to increase its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) by investing in a share sale alongside the Saudi National Bank, Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the talks.

The deal will result in up to a quarter of Credit Suisse's stock being owned by Middle Eastern investors, according to the report.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











