Qatar sovereign fund says risk of a recession in some parts of the world

Qatar Investment Authority CEO Mansoor Bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud delivers brief remarks to U.S. President Donald Trump at a dinner for corporate chief executives alongside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

DOHA, June 21 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) said on Tuesday some parts of the world, possibly Europe, could face a recession.

QIA is selective on Europe but has not stopped investing in the region, and is going full speed ahead in the United States and Asia, Mansoor bin Ebrahim al-Mahmoud told the Qatar Economic Forum organised by Bloomberg.

The $300 billion sovereign wealth fund owns stakes in Credit Suisse and Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) as part of its European portfolio.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Catherine Evans

