Marketmind: The R word

Minutes from the Fed's last meeting indicated the U.S. central bank is not yet contemplating bigger, 75 basis-point rate rises. That, alongside softer economic dataprints, is inducing money markets to keep dialling back their view of where the Fed funds rate may peak read more .

The implied yield on the eurodollar futures June 2023 contract -- essentially where markets see interest rates to be at that point -- is down some 80 basis points this month. And the September 2023 implied yield has fallen below 3% for the first time since February.

JPMorgan notes too that global inflation (ex-Turkey) slowed in April to half the 1.2% month-on-month record set in March. Yet, policymakers are not convinced; South Korea delivered a quarter-point interest rate rise on Thursday and flagged more ahead, hot on the heels of an aggressive move in New Zealand a day earlier read more .

A retreat in U.S. Treasury yields -- 10-year borrowing costs are at mid-April lows -- has offered some encouragement to stock markets, with European markets gaining and futures tipping a firmer Wall Street open.

But the mood remains lacklustre. Is recession the explanation?

The Institute of International Finance reckons so, halving 2022 global growth forecasts to 2.3%. That amounts essentially to a recession call, once population growth is accounted for read more .

Prices for oil and industrial metals, normally reliable recession barometers, are distorted by supply shortfalls -- millions of barrels of Russian oil are off the market and copper is experiencing significant deficits.

Despite growth-crimping interest rate rises worldwide, Brent crude futures are holding firm near $115 a barrel. That's spurring workers -- whether German metal-workers, UK rail employees or Silicon Valley staff -- to agitate for higher pay. read more .

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Thursday:

-Japan's corporate service prices rise at fastest pace in over 2 years read more

-Economic data: U.S. Q1 core PCE index, weekly jobless claims

-Turkey's central bank to hold rates read more

