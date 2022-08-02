Recession fears hit European shares; Sino-U.S. tensions weigh

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 1, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

Aug 2 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday as weak global factory data fanned economic slowdown fears, while markets were on edge as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to visit Taiwan.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) slid 0.6% at 7:08 GMT.

Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, three sources said, as the United States said it wouldn't be intimidated by Chinese threats to never "sit idly by" if she made the trip to the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Global markets were jittery, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) down 1.4%, while U.S. futures pointed to a lower open.

European stocks ended lower in the previous session as energy shares fell following a drop in crude prices after weak factory data across the United States, Europe and Asia rekindled demand concerns.

Europe's energy sector (.SXEP) was boosted by strong results from BP (BP.L), with the London-listed oil major up 3.1% as it reported a second-quarter profit that beat estimates. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.