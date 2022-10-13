Recruiter Hays flags slower hiring activity in some markets















Oct 13 (Reuters) - British recruitment agency Hays Plc (HAYS.L) said on Thursday client and candidate activity had slowed in some markets because of macroeconomic uncertainties, after posting a rise in first-quarter net fees.

The London-based company, which is largely focused on hiring for white-collar roles, said net fees grew at a slower pace of 19% in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a 36% rise a year earlier.

