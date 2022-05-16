1 minute read
Remittances from Egyptians abroad in March up 12.8% yr/yr
CAIRO May 16 (Reuters) - Remittances from Egyptians working abroad in March increased 12.8% to about $3.3 billion versus $2.9 billion a year earlier, the central bank said in a statement on Monday.
Overall remittances for the first 9 months of fiscal year 2021-2022 increased 1.1% to $23.6 billion.
Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; editing by Jason Neely
