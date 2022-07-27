Return to socialising drives Campari H1 sales up 19%

Campari bottles are seen in a bar in Milan, Italy, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Italian drinks group Campari (CPRI.MI) on Wednesday posted a 19.2% rise in like-for-like revenues in the first half, driven by a full recovery of sales in restaurants and bars in Europe after the pandemic, good weather and pricing.

The maker of Aperol and Campari bitters said in a statement that revenues came in at 1.26 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in the first six months of the year, slightly ahead of market forecasts of around 1.22 billion euros.

Sales of Aperol, which is the group's best-selling product and the key ingredient for the Spritz cocktail, were up 37.3% on an organic basis in the first half. In Spain alone, sales of the high-margin aperitif skyrocketed 206.8% in the period.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Adjusted operating profit in the January-to-June period rose 28.2% organically to 310.9 million euros, with margins hiking to 24.7% from 22.3% a year earlier.

Campari also confirmed its guidance of flat organic operating profit margin in 2022 on a full-year basis, citing enduring volatility and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions.

By around 0926 GMT, shares in the drinks group were up 0.1%, underperforming a 0.5% rise in Milan's blue-chip index (.FTMIB).

($1 = 0.9865 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing Maria Pia Quaglia and Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.