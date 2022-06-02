Rheinmetall CEO eyes growth rate of 20% in coming years - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - German arms maker Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) is ready to make acquisitions and expects a significant boost in sales due to increased demand for armaments following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, group CEO Armin Papperger told Handelsblatt.

"Over the coming years, a growth rate of 20 percent should be possible," he told Handelsblatt in an interview, adding: "We are ready for acquisitions."

