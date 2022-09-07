Richemont shareholders reject proposals from activist investor Bluebell

The logo of the luxury goods company Richemont is pictured at its headquarters in Bellevue near Geneva, Switzerland, June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Luxury goods group Richemont (CFR.S)successfully batted away proposals from Bluebell Capital at a heated annual shareholder meeting Wednesday.

An overwhelming majority of the Cartier maker's shareholders rejected Bluebell's candidate Francesco Trapani, a former executive of rival LVMH (LVMH.PA), to represent holders of publicly traded A shares on the group's board and instead opted for current board member Wendy Luhabe.

Luhabe won the backing of 83.97% of shareholders of 'A' shares, while Trapani had 9.5%.

Shareholders also voted against Bluebell's proposals to double the minimum number of board members and have equal numbers of A and B shareholder representatives on the board.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Mimosa Spencer; editing by Edmund Blair and Jason Neely

