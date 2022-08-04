Robust earnings support European shares; eyes on BoE rate decision

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

Summary

Summary Companies STOXX 600 up 0.1%

Aug 4 (Reuters) - European shares edged up on Thursday following strong results from a slew of companies, with focus squarely on Britain's central bank that is expected to lift interest rates by the most since 1995.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) gained 0.1%, taking cues from a 0.4% rise in Asian equities and a strong overnight rally on Wall Street after robust economic data and upbeat corporate outlook.

Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) rose 2% as it joined French rivals BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) in announcing a better-than-expected quarterly profit amid record activity at its investment banking division. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) rose 5.2% on a return to operating profit in the second quarter, helped by booming demand for air cargo flights.

However, the German airline warned it would offer only around 80% of "pre-crisis" passenger capacity in the third quarter, less than previously planned, amid staffing shortages at airports and airlines. read more

The Bank of England is expected to lift borrowing costs by a bigger 50 basis points to 1.75%, according to a Reuters poll, as it battles inflation running at a four-decade high. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.