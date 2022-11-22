Romanian central bank voted unanimously on rate increase to 6.75%















BUCHAREST, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Romania's central bank board voted unanimously to slow its monetary tightening and raise interest rates by 50 basis points to 6.75% on Nov. 8, balancing a slowing economy with worsening short-term inflation prospects, minutes showed on Tuesday.

The bank also said the leu currency remained vulnerable because of the state's widening current account deficit and uncertainty over fiscal tightening, though a narrower short-term interest rate differential in the region could help to prop up the currency.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie Editing by David Goodman











