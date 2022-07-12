Romanian inflation rises below expectations to 15.05% y/y in June

People buy vegetables in a market in Bucharest June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mihai Barbu

July 12 (Reuters) - Romania's consumer price inflation (ROCPI=ECI) rose to 15.05% on the year in June from 14.49% the previous month, below expectations, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.

The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts put Romanian inflation at 15.10% year-on-year, above the central bank's 1.5%-3.5% target.

Data showed prices rose 0.76% on the month in May, with food prices up 0.62%, non-food prices up 0.92% and services up 0.54%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Anna Banacka in Gdansk

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.