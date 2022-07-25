Romania's H1 consolidated budget deficit at 1.71%/GDP-finmin data

BUCHAREST, July 25 (Reuters) - Romania ran a consolidated budget deficit of 1.71% of gross domestic product in the first six months, compared with a shortfall of 1.57% at the end of May, finance ministry data showed on Monday.

In nominal terms, the deficit stood at 23.5 billion lei ($4.88 billion). Revenues amounted to roughly 216.7 billion lei, or 15.8% of GDP, up 22.9% on the year. Spending stood at 240.2 billion lei. Investment spending stood at 21.01 billion lei, with EU funds amounting to just under 60% of it.

The European Union state ran a deficit of 2.86% of GDP in the first half of last year. It targets a shortfall of 5.8% overall this year.

($1 = 4.8196 lei)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Luiza Ilie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.