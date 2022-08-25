Romania's Jan-July consolidated budget deficit at 1.94%/GDP-finmin data

BUCHAREST, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Romania's consolidated budget deficit widened to 1.94% of gross domestic product in the first seven months from 1.71% at the end of June, finance ministry data showed on Thursday.

In nominal terms, the deficit stood at 26.7 billion lei ($5.46 billion). Revenues amounted to roughly 258.5 billion lei, or 18.8% of GDP, up 22.4% on the year. Spending stood at 285.15 billion lei. Investment spending, including EU-funded projects, stood at 26.4 billion lei, up 4.6% on the year.

The European Union state ran a deficit of 2.89% of GDP in the first seven months of last year. It targets a shortfall of 5.8% overall this year.

($1 = 4.8912 lei)

Reporting by Luiza Ilie

