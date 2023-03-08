Romania's Q4 preliminary GDP 4.6% y/y, confirms flash estimate















March 8 (Reuters) - Romania's economy (ROGDPP=ECI) rose 4.6% on the year in the fourth quarter, the National Statistics Board (INS) said on Wednesday, confirming a flash estimate of 4.6%, while domestic consumption was up 2.5% year-on-year.

On a quarterly basis, GDP rose 1.0% in seasonally adjusted terms, data showed, slightly below the initial figure.

* Quarter-on-quarter data is seasonally adjusted.

