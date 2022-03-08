Rupiah avoids steep losses as commodity prices offset inflation worries

Summary

March 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah and stocks sidestepped a decline in broader markets on Tuesday, with the energy exporter getting some reprieve due to soaring crude prices as the West mulls a ban on oil imports from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Shares and currencies in several other emerging Asian economies continued to reel, however, as ultra-high commodity prices stoked worries over inflation and slowing economic growth in countries only just emerging from a pandemic-driven slump.

Shares in Jakarta (.JKSE) rose up to 0.9% before trading roughly flat by 0458 GMT, while the rupiah inched up 0.2%.

Higher exposure to commodities was benefiting Indonesia's currency and shares, with oil prices having already hit 14-year highs, said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ Banking Group.

"Indonesia has also seen prices for its major commodity exports such as palm oil and coal rise strongly recently, so those are going to benefit their exports and contribute to strengthening trade balance," Goh said.

On the other hand, the region's other major energy exporter, Malaysia, saw its stocks (.KLSE) ease as much as 1.8% to a near four-week low. The ringgit , which has gained about 0.6% since the conflict began last month, gave up 0.1%.

The ringgit "has been stable for a while," said Goh, adding that the drop in the currency on Tuesday was due to the "global risk environment and a sharp sell off in U.S. equities likely sparking off foreign vessel outflows from Asia."

The military conflict in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special operation", has triggered sweeping sanctions on Russia that have rattled global markets. The United States is now pushing its allies to ban Russian oil imports, which many fear could instigate an energy war. read more

"With the geopolitical conflict growingly overlapping into the energy markets, concerns surrounding supply disruptions will continue to underpin commodities prices, while elevating the risks of higher inflation and slower economic growth," Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG, said in a note.

That risk reflected in assets across Asia on Tuesday as a sell-off from the previous session deepened.

South Korea's won eased more than 0.7%, the steepest decliner among regional currencies, while benchmark stock indexes in the Philippines (.PSI), Taiwan (.TWII) and China (.SSEC) sank more than 2% each.

The Russian rouble came off its record low but still fell for the third straight session.

With the conflict about to enter its third week and peace talks making little headway, the rift between safe havens and assets generally considered more risky grows larger by the day.

Yields on high-returning Indonesian benchmark bonds jumped 60 basis points to 6.773%.

Even long-tenor bonds in Singapore , seen as a safer bet in the region, saw yields climb 36 basis points to 1.842%, as concerns about inflationary pressure and slowing growth triggered outflows.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index were Pool Advista Finance (POLA.JK) up 29.89% and Trinitan Metals and Minerals (PURE.JK) up 20%

** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index include Hartalega Holdings (HTHB.KL) and Inari Amertron (INAR.KL), down 4.36%

