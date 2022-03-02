Russia bans coupon payments to foreigners holding rouble bonds

A Russian rouble banknote is seen in front of a descending and rising stock graph in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Foreign investors are effectively stuck with their holdings of rouble-denominated bonds, known as OFZs, after the Russian central bank put a temporary halt on coupon payments and a major overseas' settlement system stopped accepting Russian assets.

The National Settlement Depositary (NSD), a Russian version of the world's biggest settlement systems, Euroclear and Clearstream, said it was limiting payment options on Russian securities for foreign individuals and companies, as well as a right to transfer such securities, in line with a central bank request.

On Monday, the Bank of Russia ordered depositories and registries operating on the securities market to freeze security sales by foreigners. It did not specify how long the curb would last. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The move to shut down trading in Russian assets are part of wider measures by Moscow to shore up its financial system after Western countries levied a raft of economic sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. read more

Belgium-based Euroclear said in a note on Tuesday that it will no longer accept the rouble as a settlement currency, effectively shutting off an exit route for overseas investors.

Euroclear said the NSD had blocked its accounts as a result of the central bank measures.

"To the extent legally permissible, you should wire out any remaining long balances in roubles as soon as possible," it said. read more

Euroclear said it would immediately disable its account at its Russian correspondent bank, Dutch group ING.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; Editing by Carmel Crimmins

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.