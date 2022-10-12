Russia could deliver gas via Nord Stream 1, but not Nord Stream 2 - Germany

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke















BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Germany will not take Russian gas via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to resume supplies.

The spokesperson added, however, that if Russia wanted to resume gas deliveries it could do so via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Putin said earlier on Wednesday that Russian gas could still be supplied to Europe through one remaining intact part of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline but the ball was now in the European Union's court on whether it wanted that to happen. read more

Asked if Germany ruled out receiving gas through Nord Stream 2, the spokesperson replied: "Yes."

"No gas has come through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline because Russia did not deliver," the spokesperson added at a regular government news conference. "If Russia delivers through Nord Stream 1, there is no embargo against it at the moment.

The pipelines, which have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis, have been leaking gas into the Baltic Sea off the coast of Denmark and Sweden.

