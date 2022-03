Russia exposure wipes $5 bln off Uniper's market value in a month

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Germany utility Uniper (UN01.DE) continued to fall on Tuesday on concerns about the impact of its exposure to Russia and the company has now seen 4.7 billion euros ($5.3 billion) wiped off its market value in the past month.

Uniper's Russian exposure mainly consists of a 83.7% stake in local utility Unipro (UPRO.MM). The group, which is majority-owned by Fortum (FORTUM.HE), is also a co-funder of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and a main recipient of Russian energy giant Gazprom's gas supplies.

Uniper's shares fell as much as 5.7% on Tuesday, meaning the group has lost around a third of its market value since the beginning of February.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Energy giants BP and Shell (SHEL.L) and Equinor (EQNR.OL) have all announced in recent days an exit of their Russian activities as Western sanctions tightened the screws on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. read more

Uniper declined to comment on Tuesday when asked about what impact the current situation was having on its Russian business.

The company has been looking at strategic options for its Russian power plants in the past and held talks with InterRAO (IRAO.MM) on the matter, sources have told Reuters. read more

($1 = 0.8949 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Miranda Murray and Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.