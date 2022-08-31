1 minute read
Russia jobless rate stays at record low of 3.9% in July
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The number of people unemployed in Russia was 2.9 million in July, or 3.9% of the workforce, with the jobless rate staying at the record low reached in May, the statistics service said on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast unemployment of 4.1%.
Rosstat provided the following data:
NOTE - Figures based on the methodology of the International Labour Organisation.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.