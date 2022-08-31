Russia jobless rate stays at record low of 3.9% in July

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

People speak to advisors at a job fair in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk November 21, 2008. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin (RUSSIA)

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The number of people unemployed in Russia was 2.9 million in July, or 3.9% of the workforce, with the jobless rate staying at the record low reached in May, the statistics service said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast unemployment of 4.1%.

Rosstat provided the following data:

NOTE - Figures based on the methodology of the International Labour Organisation.

