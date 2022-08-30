Russia needs higher share of rouble in international trade - PM

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chairs a meeting with members of the government via video link in Moscow, Russia April 30, 2020. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia should increase the rouble's share in international settlements and gradually move towards stopping using currencies of designated 'unfriendly' countries that imposed sanctions on Russia, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

Mishustin also said that Moscow deems digital assets to be an alternative to foreign currencies in cross-border transactions.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by William Maclean

