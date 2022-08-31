Russia retail sales down 8.8% y/y in July; up 3.8% m/m

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

People rest on benches near a window of business premises put out for rent in Moscow, Russia June 8, 2022.

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russian retail sales declined 8.8% in July in year-on-year terms after a 9.6% fall in the previous month, the statistics service said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a fall of 8.9% compared to the year-ago period.

Rosstat provided the following data:

