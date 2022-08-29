Russia says economy to contract by less than 3% in 2022

A pedestrian walks past the windows of business premises put out for rent in Moscow, Russia June 8, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russia's economy will contract by less than 3% this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday, as a strong jobs market helps cushion the economy from the fallout from what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Belousov said Russia's gross domestic produce would fall by "a little more than 2%" this year. That will be followed by a decline of "no more than 1%" in 2023, Belousov predicted.

Some economists were predicting a 15% collapse in GDP this year in the face of Western sanctions imposed because of the Ukraine crisis and designed to cripple the Russian economy.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.