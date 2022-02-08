Russia tensions hobble Ukraine's fight against inflation

KYIV, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine inflation slowed down only slightly to 9.9% in January as worries about a Russian military attack dragged down the hryvnia and weighed on prices despite another interest rate increase, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Russia, which seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backs separatists in the east of the country, has massed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border in recent weeks. Moscow denies planning a further invasion. read more

Ukrainian analysts from banks and brokerages estimated January inflation at 9.9%, according to the median figure in the poll, compared with 10% in December.

"We expect it to decline slightly in January," said Serhii Kolodii from the Ukrainian subsidiary of Raiffeisen Bank.

"A particular risk for inflation is represented by the devaluation of the hryvnia in the second half of January, mainly caused by geopolitical tension," Kolodii said.

The hryvnia currency lost about 5% against U.S. dollar in January by slipping to 29/$1 for the first time since February 2015. This reduced the impact of the central bank's efforts to restrain price rises.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) raised its key interest rate by a further one percentage point to 10% in January following five increases in 2021 to fight inflation, which peaked at a three-year-high of 11% in September. read more

Nevertheless, analysts expect no further weakening of the hryvnia, which regained some strength in early February and returned to the level of around 28/$1. The median forecast in the poll shows the hryvnia at 27.8/$1 at the end of February.

"Russia's less aggressive rhetoric and significant NBU interventions played in favour of the local currency," analysts from the ICU brokerage said in a report.

