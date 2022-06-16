Russia will need to 'rethink' export policy, central bank chief says

A view shows stacked shipping containers in the port of Saint Petersburg, Russia April 18, 2022. REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER

June 16 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank chief said on Thursday that Russia would need to rethink its export policy in the wake of Western sanctions.

Governor Elvira Nabiullina was speaking at Russia's flagship annual economic conference in St. Petersburg.

She said a "substantial part" of Russian industry should start working for the domestic market, rather than rely on exports for revenue.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

