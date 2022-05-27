Russia working on new mechanism to service foreign debt -finance minister

Russian Rouble coins are seen in front of displayed U.S. Dollar banknote in this illustration taken, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

May 27 (Reuters) - Russia will prepare a settlement mechanism before June payouts that will allow it to service its dollar-denominated foreign debt, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in a TV interview aired on Friday.

Siluanov also said Moscow expects to receive up to an additional 1 trillion roubles ($15.27 billion) in oil and gas revenues this year, funds from which will be channelled to increased social welfare payments.

($1 = 65.5000 roubles)

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.