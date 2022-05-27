Russia working on new mechanism to service foreign debt -finance minister
May 27 (Reuters) - Russia will prepare a settlement mechanism before June payouts that will allow it to service its dollar-denominated foreign debt, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in a TV interview aired on Friday.
Siluanov also said Moscow expects to receive up to an additional 1 trillion roubles ($15.27 billion) in oil and gas revenues this year, funds from which will be channelled to increased social welfare payments.
($1 = 65.5000 roubles)
