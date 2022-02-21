Russian bank profits rose 47% to $2 billion in January

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian banks increased their profit to 164 billion roubles ($2 billion) in January, up by 47% from the previous month, the country's central bank said on Monday.

The profit figure was up from 111 billion roubles earned by Russia's 300 strong banking sector in December, it added.

The central bank also said that Russian banks increased their liquid assets held in foreign currencies to $53.5 billion last month, from $45 billion in December.

($1 = 79.2050 roubles)

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Smith

