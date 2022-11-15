Russian blue chips tank after people killed in Poland near Ukraine border

[1/3] Gazprom logo and stock graph are seen through a magnifier displayed in this illustration taken September 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration















Nov 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Russian blue chips including Gazprom (GAZP.MM), Rosneft (ROSN.MM), Sberbank (SBER.MM), Polyus (PLZL.MM) and Nornickel (GMKN.MM) were down by down 2-3.8% in late trade in Moscow.

Two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, firefighters said on Tuesday.

Russian defense ministry said no strikes near Ukrainian-Polish border were conducted by Russian weapons.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Porter











