Russian blue chips tank after people killed in Poland near Ukraine border
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Russian blue chips including Gazprom (GAZP.MM), Rosneft (ROSN.MM), Sberbank (SBER.MM), Polyus (PLZL.MM) and Nornickel (GMKN.MM) were down by down 2-3.8% in late trade in Moscow.
Two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, firefighters said on Tuesday.
Russian defense ministry said no strikes near Ukrainian-Polish border were conducted by Russian weapons.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Porter
