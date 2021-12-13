Russian car dealer Keyauto eyes IPO within 3 years after buying rival Rolf

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian car dealer Keyauto is buying its rival Rolf, the pair said on Monday, and the resulting company could hold an initial public offering (IPO) within three years, the latest in a string of Russian firms eyeing public listings.

Keyauto, known as Klyuchavto in Russia, will purchase 100% of Rolf in a deal financed by Alfa Bank that is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, the companies said in a statement.

"The further development strategy envisages the implementation of best corporate governance practices and an IPO of the combined company within three years of the deal being finalised," the statement said.

A post-pandemic economic recovery, a recent stock market surge and a growing number of retail investors are all fuelling a pick-up in listings in Russia following a barren few years.

Banking sources on Monday told Reuters that Russian fertiliser producer EuroChem could raise more than $1 billion in a 2022 IPO. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.