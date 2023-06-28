Russian car production 11 times higher year-on-year in May

FILE PHOTO-Employees work at the assembly line of the Moscow Automobile Factory Moskvich, after the production of cars under the Soviet-era brand Moskvich at French carmaker Renault's former plant was launched in Moscow, Russia, November 23, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

June 28 (Reuters) - Russia's car factories produced 42,200 passenger cars in May, 11 times more compared to the same month last year, when the industry was first hit by Western sanctions, state statistics agency Rosstat said on Wednesday.

The volume of production in May was up 59.7% from the previous month, it said.

Car production in Russia fell 67% in annual terms last year as the conflict in Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions led to an exodus of foreign auto makers, and many Russian car plants are still idle after their foreign owners left the market.

