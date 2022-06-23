Russian c.bank official: there is further potential to lower rates
- This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank sees further potential to lower interest rates but will need to keep an eye on the dynamics of inflation and inflationary expectations, First Deputy Central Bank Governor Vladimir Chistyukhin said on Thursday.
Russia has been cutting rates since an emergency hike to 20% in the immediate aftermath of Moscow's sending armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24 and the Western sanctions that followed.
It cut its key rate back to the pre-crisis level of 9.5% earlier this month. read more
