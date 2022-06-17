1 minute read
Russian cenbank says no risk of deflation, will use regular tools
June 17 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank can use standard instruments to decide monetary policy as there is no risk of deflation, Central Bank Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin said on Friday.
Week-on-week consumer prices have fallen in Russia in recent weeks.
The central bank cut its key interest rate to the pre-crisis level of 9.5% last week and kept the door open to further easing as year-on-year inflation slowed, while noting uncertainty related to external risks such as the Western embargo on Russian oil. read more
