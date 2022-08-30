Russian gas cut could jeopardise French growth - minister

French Minister for the Economy and Finances Bruno Le Maire attends the MEDEF union summer forum "La Rencontre des Entrepreneurs de France, LaREF" at the Paris Longchamp Racecourse in Paris, France, August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that the French economy remained on track for reaching a growth rate of 2.5% this year but warned that a drastic cut in Russian gas supplies to France could jeopardise this projection outlook.

"We have to anticipate the possibility of a complete cutoff of Russian gas exports to France, combined with a harsh winter (as a possible scenario among others)," Le Maire told reporters.

He also said that France is studying options for better energy interconnections with Spain and reiterated Paris's view that European power prices should not depend on gas prices, urging the bloc to reform the mechanism.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas, writing GV De Clercq, editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.