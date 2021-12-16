Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline stable

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline were stable in the early hours of Thursday, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border stood at an hourly volume of 12,192,544 kilowatt hours (kWh), broadly in line with Wednesday.

The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe and traverses Belarus.

The flows have not been interrupted after Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko again warned that Minsk could suspend the transit of natural gas across its territory to Europe in response to new Western sanctions, boosting spot gas prices. read more

Nominations for Thursday's volumes at the Velke Kapusany metering point on the Slovakia-Ukraine border, another major route to Europe, were for 952,527.2 megawatt hours (MWh) or 87.6 million cubic metres, similar to levels seen in December so far.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.