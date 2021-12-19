Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal up after Saturday drop

A worker checks pipes at a gas compressor station on the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, some 130 km (81 miles) southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006.REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline have increased from a sharp drop on Saturday but remain lower than the average seen over the past month, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

On Sunday, flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were up to an hourly volume of just over 4,000,000 kilowatt hours (kWh/h), after falling to around 1,200,000 kWh/h on Saturday. read more

Flows on the pipeline, a major route for Russian gas to Europe which bypasses Belarus, were hovering at between 9,000,000 to 12,000,000 kWh/h on average so far in December.

It was not immediately clear why the flows were down. Russian gas exporter Gazprom did not reply to a request for comment.

Russian gas supplies to Europe are closely tied with levels of gas in Gazprom's storage at home. The company this week started to lift gas from its underground facilities in central Russia, with peak consumption expected in a month.

Gazprom sends gas to Europe via a number of routes and is booking extra capacity - or volumes which come on top of firm contracts - at auctions for delivery via Ukraine and to Germany via the Yamal route.

Gazprom booked no extra supplies via the Yamal pipeline at a monthly auction for December delivery and is taking small export capacity at daily auctions from time to time when it sees requests from customers.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely

