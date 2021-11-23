Russian gas flows via Yamal pipeline to Germany ease from weekend

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas flows to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline were broadly steady for the past 24 hours on Tuesday, data from German network operator Gascade showed, but had eased from volumes recorded during the weekend.

Natural gas prices have been volatile in Europe after Germany's energy regulator last week suspended the approval process for Nord Stream 2, a major new pipeline bringing Russian gas into Europe, throwing up a new roadblock to the contentious project and driving up regional gas prices. read more

Traders have also been watching developments over COVID-related lockdowns and the subsequent impact on energy demand.

Flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline into Germany at the Mallnow metering point on the Polish border were at an hourly volume of more than 11,500,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) on Tuesday, broadly steady for the past 24 hours, but down from more than 12,000,000 at the weekend and Monday morning.

The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe.

Nominations for Tuesday's volumes at the Velke Kapusany metering point on the Slovak-Ukraine border, another major route to Europe, were for 998,004.5 MegaWatthours, or 91.9 million cubic metres, a touch lower than the previous session.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Jason Hovet; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.