Russian government to help new McDonald's owner in Russia to set up - TASS
May 19 (Reuters) - Russia's government will provide the new owners of the Russian business of McDonald's (MCD.N) with all the assistance they need to set up, the TASS news agency quoted Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Thursday.
The world's largest burger chain said on Thursday that it would sell its Russian business to its current licensee, Alexander Govor, who would operate the restaurants under a new brand. read more
