Russian government to help new McDonald's owner in Russia to set up - TASS

The McDonald's logo is seen outside the fast-food chain McDonald's in New York, U.S., October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

May 19 (Reuters) - Russia's government will provide the new owners of the Russian business of McDonald's (MCD.N) with all the assistance they need to set up, the TASS news agency quoted Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Thursday.

The world's largest burger chain said on Thursday that it would sell its Russian business to its current licensee, Alexander Govor, who would operate the restaurants under a new brand. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.