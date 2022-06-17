Russian imports may drop by 30% this year, says top official -Tass

June 17 (Reuters) - Russian imports may drop by 30% this year but will not dwindle to zero, Tass news agency reported Alexei Kudrin, a former finance minister who now heads the state Audit Chamber, as saying on Friday.

It did not give more details. Last week a global banking industry lobby group predicted that Western sanctions would cut Russian imports by 28% in 2022. read more

n

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.