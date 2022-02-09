Russian inflation accelerates to 8.73% in January ahead of c.bank rate move

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Inflation in Russia accelerated to 8.73% in January, its highest since early 2016, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, cementing expectations that the central bank will opt for another large interest rate hike at its meeting on Friday.

Burgeoning consumer inflation became an acute problem for Russia, denting living standards and prompting President Vladimir Putin to call for preemptive measures.

The central bank raised its key interest rate seven times in 2021 but that did not stop inflation, which it targets at 4%, from climbing higher.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Bank of Russia is now expected to raise rates again on Friday as inflation could get an extra boost from a recent sharp drop in the rouble, which usually filters into prices by making imports more expensive.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average predicted the central bank to announce a hefty 100-basis-point rise to 9.5% at its Feb. 11 meeting, its second big hike in a row. read more

The increase in the consumer price index in January came slightly above analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a rise of 8.8%. read more

The central bank, which has kept saying that the pace of annual consumer price growth will slow towards the target in 2022, will present a new set of forecasts on Friday.

Month on month, inflation was up 0.99% in January, Rosstat said. In the week to Feb. 4, the consumer price index rose 0.29%.

Rosstat gave the following details:

*Preliminary data

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.