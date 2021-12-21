Russian investment group Aton is considering an IPO in 2022 - sources

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russian investment group Aton is considering an initial public offering (IPO) in 2022, potentially joining Russia's corporate listings spree that started last year, three sources familiar with the company's plans said on Tuesday.

After a barren few years, IPO activity has gained pace in Russia thanks to a post-pandemic economic recovery, a global stock market surge and the growing number of retail investors.

A source familiar with Aton's preparation for the IPO said the brokerage is aiming at offering shares to retail investors and could raise between $100 and $200 million.

Aton would like to list its shares within nine months and is now picking banks to arrange the deal, another source familiar with Aton's plans said.

A financial market source confirmed that Aton was looking at raising funds in an IPO next year.

Aton declined to comment.

Aton, a pioneer among Russia's investment companies and brokerages, was founded in 1991, the year the Soviet Union collapsed.

At least 10 Russian companies could hold an IPO in 2022 if geopolitics, including Ukraine tensions, and other risks do not thwart their plans, bankers and advisors said. read more

Another IPO candidate, Russia's Melon Fashion Group, has picked Sberbank CIB, VTB Capital, Goldman Sachs and BofA to help organise its listing as soon as next year, sources with knowledge of the company's plans told Reuters on Tuesday. read more

