Russian lender TCS posts record profit, focused on challenges

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Russian lender TCS Group Holding (TCSq.L) on Friday reported record annual net profit in rouble terms at 63.4 billion roubles ($561 million) in 2021, up 43% year on year, but said it was now focused on making sure its systems were working as usual.

The operator of Russia's largest online bank Tinkoff, has not been sanctioned but trading of its London-listed global depositary receipts was suspended on Thursday along with several Russia-based companies. read more

"While we are reporting strong results for 2021, our immediate focus now lies in making sure all our systems work as usual," Co-CEOs of TCS Group Oliver Hughes and Pavel Fedorov said in a statement. "We have all hands on deck. We have ample rouble and FX liquidity and a solid capital position."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Russia's banking sector has been a particular target of sanctions, with major banks excluded from the SWIFT messaging network, making it hard for lenders and companies to make and receive payments.

Western nations are seeking to isolate Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, something Russia calls a "special military operation".

TCS on Friday said it may, at any time and from time to time, purchase its outstanding debt in open-market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise.

"Such repurchases, if any, will be upon such terms and at such prices as we may determine, and will depend on prevailing market conditions, our liquidity requirements, contractual restrictions and other factors," TCS said.

($1 = 113.0000 roubles)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters in Moscow; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.