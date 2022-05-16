Russian rainy-day fund shrinks slightly to $154.95 bln in April

May 16 (Reuters) - Russia's National Wealth Fund (NWF), which accumulates the country's oil revenues, declined slightly in U.S. dollar terms to $154.95 billion as of May 1 from $155.2 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Monday.

Russian authorities plan to use funds from the rainy-day cushion NFW as the main source of financing for a budget deficit seen this year. read more

Reporting by Reuters

